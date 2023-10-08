GRATITUDE: Pet rescue gets plenty of paper for puppies

Two months ago, we published a call from Jennifer for no-longer-needed newspaper, to help Smidget Dog Rescue handle a plethora of puppies. This week, on behalf of the now-adoptable dogs in her collage (and others), she sent this message of thanks:

A HUGE thank you to readers! Over the last weeks I’ve picked up and delivered an entire shed full of newspapers for the puppies (40+ of them now) to Smidget Rescue! We are so grateful. The oldest ones are ready for applications!

Email for applications: Smidgetrescue@hotmail.com

Thank you for the boost [on the newspaper needs]. It’s a rough time for rescues and this was a big help.