FOLLOWUP: Submission time for Glorious Lights of West Seattle Community Art Spectacular

As promised, now that mid-October is here, the West Seattle Junction Association is welcoming submissions for the Community Art Showcase that’s part of the Hometown Holidays Glorious Lights of West Seattle Festival. They’ve expanded the types of art that will be welcomed, too. Here’s the announcement:

Mark your calendars for an even bigger season of cheer! The West Seattle Junction Association is thrilled to announce that the December 9th GLOWS — Glorious Lights of West Seattle — Festival is featuring a Community Art Spectacular! Images will be projected on a seven-story building in The Junction on Saturday, Dec 9th, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, for all to enjoy. Everyone is invited to create and submit art; there are no requirements for art experience and the vision is for anyone to express what GLOWS means to them.

To spur imaginations and reinforce the spirit of GLOWS, submission categories include:

1. The significance of light during the winter

2. How you GLOW as part of our community

3. The brightest thing(s) in your West Seattle life

4. Who is your glorious light of West Seattle? (bonus category)

Art medium categories include: fine and graphic art, photography and silent video shorts, and original AI-generated art (prompts cannot be from another artist or piece of art).

All submissions will be curated with the highest level of integrity to promote originality and prevent plagiarism. The Junction Association is supported in selecting work by a committee of art and legal experts.

The GLOWS Community Art Spectacular is the opportunity for families, friends, and community to channel their emotions and gratitude for West Seattle into art. The final, selected artwork will be produced into a spectacular presentation, set to holiday-themed music. The featured art will be revealed only at the Dec 9th event. The Junction Association has the most festive and immersive evening planned, including a night market and beer garden, costume contest, and performances by Endolyne Children’s Choir, The School of Rock, and West Seattle All-Star Jazz Ensemble (led by Jay Cates and Andrew Joslyn).

All West Seattleites and Seattleites are invited to create original artwork for consideration! Ready to get in touch with your inner artist? Submit via this form and visit the Hometown Holidays page for more information. The window for submission is now through October 31st. Submit your art today!!