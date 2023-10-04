West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

57℉

FOLLOWUP: Delridge Playfield almost ready to reopen

October 4, 2023 11:56 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

(WSB photo, Sunday)

If you’ve noticed that the turf-replacement project at Delridge Playfield looks almost done … that’s because it is, Seattle Parks confirms. We asked about its status, and a Parks spokesperson responded that the work will be complete on Friday (October 6th) and the field will open to users the next day (Saturday, October 7th). The project started a three months ago – that’s less time than the four-month estimate. The contractor for the project is Ohno-Touchdown JV. The Delridge field is reopening one month after Hiawatha Playfield, which also has new turf.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Delridge Playfield almost ready to reopen"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.