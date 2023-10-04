FOLLOWUP: Delridge Playfield almost ready to reopen

(WSB photo, Sunday)

If you’ve noticed that the turf-replacement project at Delridge Playfield looks almost done … that’s because it is, Seattle Parks confirms. We asked about its status, and a Parks spokesperson responded that the work will be complete on Friday (October 6th) and the field will open to users the next day (Saturday, October 7th). The project started a three months ago – that’s less time than the four-month estimate. The contractor for the project is Ohno-Touchdown JV. The Delridge field is reopening one month after Hiawatha Playfield, which also has new turf.