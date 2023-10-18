FAUNTLEROY NOTES: Festival recap; pumpkin search Saturday; salmon drumming Sunday

Three Fauntleroy notes:

(WSB photo, cake-contest entries, last Sunday)

FALL FESTIVAL RECAP: On behalf of the volunteer organizers of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, held this past Sunday (WSB coverage here), Ben Weagraff tells us the light rain didn’t get in the way of a good time:

This year, we estimate that the crowds were comparable to the year before. We feel comfortable saying that we had over 1,000 people. We built almost 500 birdhouses and painted almost 800 pumpkins. We also welcomed more than 100 community volunteers to help make the event possible. The most noteworthy thing was from 24 Carrot Parties (the bunny people) – she said that she had never seen such well-mannered children at a community event this large. Usually at an event like this, they have some “behavioral challenges” and are worried about their bunnies — but that wasn’t the case with our children and our neighbors. To make planning easier for all of our vendors, we agreed to Save the Date for October 20, 2024 for next year’s festival.

PUMPKIN SEARCH: This Saturday (October 21st), the Fauntleroy Community Association invites you to this year’s Great Pumpkin Search. Volunteers will hide pumpkins around the Endolyne Triangle area: “There will be little pumpkins, easy to find for the little ones, and larger pumpkins for the grown-ups who come. As a bonus, there will be special pumpkins and holiday gifts to find in various locations. This is a first-come, first-served event so don’t wait too long.” This is set for 1 to 3 pm.

(WSB file photo, youngest participants in past salmon-drumming event)

SALMON DRUMMING SUNDAY: It’s almost time for the coho to come home. Every fall, the Fauntleroy Watershed Council gathers community members to drum and sing by the creek to welcome them. The more voices, and drums, the better. It’s a short, fun, memorable gathering – bring whatever you want to use for a drum, or just bring yourself (and family members neighbors …). This happens 4 to 4:30 pm Sunday (October 22); just go to upper Fauntleroy Way at SW Director and follow the drumbeats down a driveway to the gathering spot.