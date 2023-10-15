Fauntleroy Fall Festival, West Seattle Ski Swap, more for your Sunday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening as the weekend continues!

NO WATER TAXI: The West Seattle Water Taxi is out of service this weekend for maintenance going into the fall/winter seasons.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 2: Skis, snowboards, boots, gloves – get everything you need to start preparing for the winter-sports season at this big community sale!

It’s presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor), happening 10 am-4 pm at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

CHALLAH FOR ISRAEL: Torah Learning Center of West Seattle is demonstrating challah braiding at the Farmers’ Market today, 10 am-2 pm.

POP-UP ART SALE: Last day for the Alki Arts multi-artist pop-up in the pop-up space at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am-6 pm.

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: Seasonal specialties at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: Everything you can see and do during this free 2-5 pm celebration is listed in our most-recent preview, which includes the map of the festival grounds on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW. To list some of what’s happening – see birds and bunnies, decorate pumpkins, make a salmon hat, play and climb on inflatables, listen to live music, judge decorated cakes and win them during an old-fashioned cakewalk! (And remember that if you’re entering/donating a cake, drop it off at The Hall at Fauntleroy by noon.)

SEATTLE BRIDAL RACK GRAND OPENING: 2-4 pm, you’re invited to the grand-opening celebration at this new shop in North Admiral, as previewed here. (4304 SW Walker)

COFFEEHOUSE ART: Jennifer Carrasco leads figure painting/drawing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-9 pm. Contact her to sign up.

EARLY HALLOWEEN PARTY: All invited, 6:30-8 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill):

HALLOWEEN BINGO, PIZZA, AND COSTUME PARTY!

FREE! Great costume and Bingo prizes! Community warmly welcomed!

Grand Prize: 3 nights in Scenic Leavenworth!

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!