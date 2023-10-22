Fauntleroy Creek salmon-drumming, Admiral Church development discussion, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Ja mie Kinney – see more here)

Here’s what’s happening as the weekend continues!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

DONATION DRIVE: Help people in need – bring donated items to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm. The wish list is in our calendar listing.

ADMIRAL CHURCH DEVELOPMENT MEETING: All are invited to come hear and talk about the church’s recently finalized partnership with Homestead Community Land Trust, 1:30 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

LEARN TO RESEARCH FAMILY HISTORY: Free family-history lab at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), 2:30 pm-4:30 pm. Email to reserve a slot if you can – info’s in our calendar listing.

DRUMMING TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: It’s just about time for splmon to show up in Fauntleroy Creek, looking for love. To encourage them, the annual tradition of gathering to drum and sing for a bit is set for 4 pm. Come to upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director (across and upslope from the ferry dock), and a drumbeat will lead you down the driveway to the gathering.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!