ELECTION 2023: Another chance to see City Council District 1 candidates Monday

Your ballot likely has already arrived. You might even have voted already. If not – tomorrow (Monday, October 23) brings another opportunity to see the Seattle City Council District 1 candidates. Rob Saka and Maren Costa are scheduled to answer questions about topics of interest to older Seattleites during a forum presented by Age-Friendly Seattle. It’s set for 3 pm to 4:30 pm Monday at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). Registration isn’t mandatory but if you sign up here you can also submit a question for consideration and list the topics you’re most interested in hearing Costa and Saka address.