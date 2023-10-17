Dine-out benefit for Admiral Neighborhood Association, school board talks $, free ASL class, more for your Tuesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), meet up for long-distance political networking.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Noon to 8, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – drop by to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DINE OUT FOR ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Get dine-in or take-out from Mioposto in Admiral (2139 California SW) 4-9 pm tonight, and part of the proceeds will benefit the Admiral Neighborhood Association in its work to connect the community with fun and informative events!

SCHOOL BOARD TALKS $: As previewed here Monday, the School Board meets at 4:30 pm to talk about its next step in solving a looming budget crisis. Here’s the agenda; open to the public at district HQ (3rd/Lander), also streamed here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: All welcome to this 6:30 pm online meeting – our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

‘UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING’: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), an informal gathering for acoustic musicians.

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!