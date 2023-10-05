DEVELOPMENT: See newest designs for 5252 California senior-living project. Also: Date set for next review of 35th/Holden/Ida plan

The volunteer, advisory Southwest Design Review Board, which only meets if and when there’s a project to consider (very rare these days), now has two meetings on its schedule for the rest of the year:

5252 CALIFORNIA: We already told you, last month, that October 19th is set for the board’s next meeting about the Aegis Living project to replace vacant, much-vandalized buildings on the northeast corner of California/Brandon – 5 stories, 100+ units, 42 offstreet-parking spaces. Now the draft design packet for the meeting is available, with plenty of project details – see it here. For info on how to participate in the 5 pm October 19th online meeting and/or comment, go here. (Our report on the project’s first Design Review meeting, last February, is here.)

7617 35TH: While checking on the SW Design Review Board’s schedule, we noticed a date tentatively set for the next meeting about the mixed-use project proposed for the west side of 35th/Holden/Ida – 5 pm Thursday, December 7th, also online. This project is currently proposed as six stories, 134 units, 50 offstreet parking spaces. Watch this page for scheduling updates (and of course we will too). This is a second try at the Early Design Guidance phase of review, after the board rejected the project team’s first proposal in February (WSB coverage here).