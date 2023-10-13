CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Verdict in North Delridge murder, South Delridge shooting

The man charged with a North Delridge murder and South Delridge shooting in one night last year has been found guilty by a King County Superior Court jury. 44-year-old Jaycee C. Thompson was arrested and charged days after the crimes. In June 2022, he shot and killed 56-year-old Anthony “Gonzo” Gonzalez, described as a “friend,” at an encampment at 26th/Juneau, hours after shooting and wounding a 35-year-old man at 16th/Barton. Charging documents said Thompson shot Mr. Gonzalez dead after forcing a man, at gunpoint, to take him to the structure in which the victim lived, where he reportedly first said something like “Where’s the money and drugs?” before opening fire. Thompson, a convicted felon, had been released from jail one week before the shootings, over prosecutors’ objections, as explained in our original story on his arrest. The jury in this case found him guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, and first-degree kidnapping, as well as “special verdicts” that he committed crimes while armed with a gun. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26th; we’re awaiting information from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the potential sentencing range.