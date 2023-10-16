West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Investigators identify, seek White Center bus-shooting suspect

October 16, 2023 9:48 am
Two weeks after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on a Metro bus at 15th/Roxbury, the King County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 17-year-old suspect and is releasing photos, asking for your help in finding him:

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating the suspect of a homicide in White Center on October 3rd.

17-year-old Miguel Rivera Dominguez (pictured) has been identified as the suspect who fatally shot Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, on a Metro Bus earlier this month.

Rivera Dominguez has strong ties to the Burien area and is known to use public transportation or seek rides from others. It’s likely he will be wearing a mask to conceal his face while in public. Rivera Dominguez is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can submit a tip by calling (206) 263-2090, via email at mcutips@kingcounty.gov, or anonymously via the P3Tips app. If located, call 911 immediately.

We asked KCSO for any additional descriptive information. They tell us he is 6′ tall, 170 pounds.

10 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Investigators identify, seek White Center bus-shooting suspect"

  • B October 16, 2023 (10:15 am)
    Thanks WSB. Other than what info KCSO has already provided, is there anything more to learn about this suspect? Does he have a record already on file, here or anywhere else? Any potential areas or neighborhoods he’s been known to be active in? Is he registered to any particular school? Etc…

    • WSB October 16, 2023 (11:04 am)
      No, he does not have a record on file, I checked before publishing this. I also immediately asked the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; whatever case they have against him has not yet been referred for possible charging. (Sometimes that happens before a BOL like this is issued, so I asked.) I also already asked KCSO if he was a student at any particular school and their reply was: “No high school that we’re associating him with.” (That could mean anything from, he’s not a student, to, they’re not disclosing what school.) – TR

    • Alki resident October 16, 2023 (12:17 pm)
      They’re not going to tell you what school he attends. He’s a minor even if he’s a murderer. He’s likely expelled by now regardless. He looks very familiar. 

  • Rhonda October 16, 2023 (12:14 pm)
    Thank you, WSB, for including his height and weight. At 6-foot tall, 170 pounds this suspect is the size of a large adult male. Most people have a picture in their mind of a 17 year-old being smaller. Some of the most heinous violent crimes are committed by  minors. We should remember that when radical activists try to pressure our judicial system to send sub-18 murderers home with ankle monitors instead of securing them behind bars.

    • Brian October 16, 2023 (12:35 pm)
      Age-ism. Not even once. 

    • Asimov October 16, 2023 (1:09 pm)
      “Radical activists try to pressure our judicial system to send sub-18 murderers home with ankle monitors”. Excellent strawman, Rhonda. It’s a little too early in the day to be hitting the sauce and watching Fox. Who’s advocating for that? Can you point to specific examples?

      In any event, the larger debate on incarceration isn’t saying “oh, murderers should be out on bail, go scot free and do what you like”. It focuses on whether, for many crimes–typically lower level–imprisonment is a gateway to harder crimes, and does not help rehabilitate minors. It’s a much more nuanced and involved discussion that your inane commentary overlooks. There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution that benefits us as a society.

      Should this particular guy be held without bail, and imprisoned, until trial? Given the seriousness of the crime, I’d say yes. Could he be ordered to home confinement, if he has a guardian who could actually supervise him, with an ankle monitor, and subject to jail confinement if he violates it (leaving more room in the jails)? Maybe. I don’t know the answer to that. Typically the courts take all that into consideration–including crime severity–when considering bail in the first place. Or at least, they should. But again, it’s a far more nuanced discussion that you don’t seem to be able to capably address.

  • DC October 16, 2023 (12:40 pm)
    So incredibly sad that this young man ended another’s life and ruined his own over what was likely a solvable grievance. He certainly deserves serious jail time, but I still hope he turns his life around.

  • Frog October 16, 2023 (12:41 pm)
    Did they say anything about the motive or circumstances of the killing?

    • WSB October 16, 2023 (1:35 pm)
      This is the entirety of the announcement. If and when the suspect is arrested and charged, those documents will tell the story of what detectives believe happen

  • Seattlite October 16, 2023 (1:27 pm)
    I hope they catch this murderer aka budding sociopath before he harms anyone else.  Anyone who is intentionally hiding his whereabouts should be arrested and charged accordingly.

