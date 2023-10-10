CRIME WATCH: Bus-shooting victim identified; damaged-possibly-dumped car found

Two Crime Watch notes tonight:

(Monday photo: Memorial for bus-shooting victim)

BUS-SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED: “M.W.” are the initials seen at the memorial along 15th SW for the man shot to death aboard a Metro bus there one week ago tonight. When we photographed the memorial yesterday, we didn’t know what the initials stood for – but tonight we do. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Marcell D. Wagner, saying he died from “multiple gunshot wounds.” Still no word of an arrest, and no update since what we published Thursday night; we’ll check again with the King County Sheriff’s Office tomorrow.

DAMAGED, POSSIBLY DUMPED, CAR: Caren sent the photo and report:

Reported this abandoned car to Find It Fix It app. Car appears to be abandoned or stolen. Showed up sometime early AM this morning, Tuesday, Oct 10th. Obvious damage to rear window and driver’s side windows. Car is a Toyota Scion, unknown year. License plate is BNE9467.

It’s along a residential street in North Delridge. We’ll divulge the location if we hear from its owner. (Caren also is trying to report it to police but hasn’t had luck with that yet.)