COUNTDOWN: One week until habitat helpers dig into salmon- and whale-saving work during Duwamish Alive!

Love where we live? Love the fact that orcas and salmon live in the waters around us? Worried about their chances of survival? You can spend a few hours taking action next Saturday during the fall Duwamish Alive! event. Here’s a reminder from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:

The Duwamish River is alive with its returning salmon and wildlife. This is a year with one of the largest Pink salmon runs in recent history. In caring for the river, and all those depending upon it, communities will join together for a day of impact at the semi-annual Duwamish Alive! habitat restoration event on Saturday, October 21st. Starting at 10:00 am, community members will roll up their sleeves at multiple sites, to plant native plants, remove invasive plants, and mulch for critical restoration work in the ongoing effort to revitalize Seattle’s only river and its 5 species of salmon, especially its Chinook. which are important for the Southern Resident Orcas.

Efforts include caring for Duwamish Tribal Sacred Sites along the river, special salmon-habitat sites that are critical for juvenile salmon as they make their way to Puget Sound, a kayak river cleanup, creating pollinator-plant meadows, improving the river’s upland forested Greenbelt, and restoring Hamm Creek at a site that honors military veterans and John Beal, the person who started the immense effort in restoring the river’s health. This is a day of not only improving the health of the Duwamish Watershed but also connecting with community. All are welcome to join this effort. This is a family-friendly event, all ages welcome.

For more information and volunteer registration, go to DuwamishAlive.org