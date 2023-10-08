COUNTDOWN: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2023, one week away!

(2022 WSB photo, The Falconer at Fauntleroy Fall Festival)
From birds to bunnies to bouncing, crafting to cakewalking, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival‘s unique lineup of fun is just one week away! From 2-5 pm next Sunday, October 15th, festival activities take over both sides of the 9100 block of California Avenue SW in the heart of Fauntleroy, in and around Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and The Hall at Fauntleroy/Schoolhouse. Thanks to donations and volunteers (still a few spots left), it’s all free (except for some food/beverage offerings). P.S. If you’ve never been to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival before, our coverage from last year shows you some of the fun.
