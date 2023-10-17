Celebration of Life planned October 28 for Jerrol R. Neupert, 1945-2023

Family and friends will gather October 28 to celebrate the life of Jerrol Neupert. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community now:

Jerrol Ross Neupert was the only child born to Hugo and Eleanor Neupert in Seattle.

After graduating from Chief Sealth High School, he earned a degree in Biology from Carleton College in Northfield, MN. He then attended Medical School and earned his M.D. from the University of Washington in Seattle. He met and married his wife of 45 years, Janet Doris (Adams) Neupert, during his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He was drafted into the Navy and served as the base ophthalmologist in Groton, CT.

After the military, they moved to Seattle to establish an ophthalmology practice. He finished his medical career in 2013 when he retired from Eye Associates Northwest. He was dedicated to his work and his patients’ health and well-being, as well as time with his family. His passions involved building and flying radio-control model airplanes. Additionally, he was an avid reader, which he thoroughly enjoyed at home and on vacation.

He is predeceased by his parents as well as his loving wife. He is survived by his children, Shevaun D. Neupert, Ph.D. (Jan Hannig, Ph.D.) and Erich R. Neupert (Stephanie H. Neupert), and his grandchildren, Klára and Declan Hannig and Valerie and Cassandra Neupert. We will celebrate his life on October 28th at 11 am at West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle. Any donations are recommended to Mothers of Preschoolers.