Celebration of Life planned November 4 for Diane L. Fields, 1959-2023

Family and friends will gather next month to celebrate the life of Diane Fields. Here’s what they’re sharing with her community now:

Diane Lynn Fields

Birth April 30, 1959 – homecoming September 18, 2023

Daughter to James (deceased) and Annie Fields, sister to Simeon Davis Fields and Mother to Cassie Ann Fields. Diane had a great many loved Uncles, Aunts, and cousins in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Seattle. Diane also left behind a great many very loved friends.

Diane was born and raised in Seattle and attended Wedgewood Elementary School from kindergarten to sixth grade, Jane Addams Junior High School, and graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1977. Diane attended and graduated from George Fox College in Newberg, Oregon.

Diane spent most of her adult life living and raising Cassie in West Seattle, where she also volunteered and loved spending time. She was active in PTSAs at Alki Elementary, Denny Middle School, and Aviation High School, including being the President of the Denny PTSA.

Diane had a huge heart, and in recent years opened her home to several different exchange students. This summer she took a trip to several countries in Europe, visiting students she had shared her home with while they were in Seattle.

Diane loved her family and friends and had great memories of the people she worked with through the years. You may have seen her in recent years at Home Depot, King County, or Seattle Public Utilities. Diane loved her dogs Dusty, Buddy, Brandi, and Shaggy, her Mariners, and Seahawks.

Diane’s viewing will be held Sunday, October 15th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Blvd, Seatac, WA 98188. Her Celebration of Life will be held November 4th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hope Church NW, 200 SW Langston Rd, Renton, WA 98057. If you attend either event, please wear Mariners or Seahawks gear, if you have it, to recognize Diane’s love for those teams.