(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

12:31 AM: Police are investigating a crash in the 3700 block of SW Thistle after 911 callers reported that car went on its side and people were seen fleeing from it. Police tell us it’s a stolen Kia Sorento that was headed westbound when the driver hit a parked car and the car went sideways.

ADDED 12:36 AM: Here’s the parked car:

ADDED 12:56 AM: Thanks to Justin for sending the wide view: