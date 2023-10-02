CAN YOU HELP? 1 hour, 1 day a week: Another West Seattle school needs tutors

We’ve told you before about Invest in Youth, which matches volunteer tutors with local students. In West Seattle, the organization has just added another school, so it’s sent out another call for tutors, via board adviser Brad Ogura:

(Invest in Youth photo)

Sanislo Elementary has been added to the schools Invest in Youth serves, opening more volunteer opportunities in West Seattle (Delridge)! Brad Ogura, a tutor and board adviser for the educational nonprofit, reports that all tutor spots have been filled at Roxhill Elementary thanks to WSB readers. They’re now seeking volunteer tutors at Sanislo.

Make a commitment to make a difference in a local student’s academic success! As an Invest in Youth tutor, you’ll be paired with a 3rd, 4th or 5th grader and work with that same student each Thursday during the school year from 3:40 pm to 4:40 pm, beginning next month.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to help narrow achievement gaps and promote educational equity right here in West Seattle. Tutors typically work on math skills, reading fundamentals as well as being a friend and mentor to their student. Time is spent in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs, and a teacher as well as an Invest in Youth staff member is onsite and always available to help when needed.

Invest in Youth needs your support. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction reports that test scores for Sanislo students are far below state averages. Tutors can have a big impact and it only requires one hour and one day a week of your time. Both tutors and students consistently report that the program is a highlight of their week and an extremely rewarding experience.

Register online or contact our executive director Cindy Sackett (CSackett@investinyouth.org) if you have questions.