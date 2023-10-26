BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner showcased at HomeStreet Bank

As we’ve noted before, HomeStreet Bank in The Junction chooses a local business/organization to spotlight each month. This month, it’s West Seattle Runner (which, like HomeStreet, is a WSB sponsor), and proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell stopped by Wednesday for a prize drawing – branch visitors are invited to enter each month. (With Tim and Lori above is HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie.) This month’s winner gets a pair of shoes of her choice from WSR (which is at 2743 California SW in Admiral; HomeStreet is at 4022 SW Alaska in The Junction).