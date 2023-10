Thanks for the tips! Two readers messaged us this morning about the signs now up for the restaurant taking over the former Yen Wor space at 2300 California SW. Taste of Mumbai is already in West Seattle – based out of the kitchens in The Triangle at 4611 36th SW, offering pickup and delivery. (Their menu is here.) We have a message out to check on the timetable for their restaurant/lounge in The Admiral District.