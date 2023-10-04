BIZNOTE: Seattle Bridal Rack plans grand-opening party in North Admiral

That’s the team at Seattle Bridal Rack, a “brand new off the rack bridal boutique” at 4304 SW Walker in North Admiral. They’re planning a grand-opening party in a week and a half. Seattle Bridal Rack is an offshoot of Samila Bridal and Formal, which has been matching women with special-occasion apparel for a quarter-century – “we joined forces with our master pattern makers and trusted vendors to bring forth the same level of excellence and trendy designs at outlet prices.” Seattle Bridal Rack says it’s “the only bridal shop in Washington state to offer both sample sale and brand-new gowns at discounted outlet prices.” They offer free appointments and also say they’re “the only discount bridal boutique that has digitalized our entire dress collection online” so prospective customers can look at the selection before making an appointment. You can even take your dress home the same day. But even if you’re not currently engaged – or expecting to be – Seattle Bridal Rack invites you to the grand-opening celebration, 2-4 pm Sunday, October 15th, which will be not only a showcase (and ribbon-cutting) for the new shop, but also will feature partner vendors with everything from bling to blossoms.