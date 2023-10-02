BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Lady Di Pet Chaperone finds a new home

Back in August, we told you about Sarah Mettler‘s quest for a new home for Lady Di Pet Chaperone, which is about to be displaced by redevelopment for the second time in the dozen years since she took over the business. She asked WSB readers to suggest potential new locations, and says she got “great responses.” And now, she’s found a new location.

If all goes well, she’ll relocate the business to 9037 35th SW, in the Westwood/Upper Fauntleroy mini-business district around 35th/Barton, in late November/early December. That site too has had a redevelopment proposal but like so many other project sites right now, nothing’s imminent; Mettler says she has a two-year lease.