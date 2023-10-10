BAKERS WANTED: Fauntleroy Fall Festival cake contest

(A few of the cakes from 2022 Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

As we’ve been reminding you, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is now just days away – Sunday (October 15th), 2-5 pm. Here’s another way you can be part of it – bake and decorate a cake! From organizers:

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival will be hosting our annual Cake Decorating Contest and Cake Walk! Here’s your chance to show off your baking skills! We’re accepting fall-themed cakes for beginners, intermediate, and advanced categories. Please submit entries by noon (Sunday) in the Vashon room of the Hall at Fauntleroy. Following contest voting, cakes will be gifted in the Cake Walk.

The Hall (south end of Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California SW) is one of the main venues for the festival. Meantime, a few volunteer openings remain, and even if the online signup fills up, organizers tell us you can show up on festival day to help out, too.