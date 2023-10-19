Alki Community Council, earthquake drill, small-biz class, lumpia, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night at Alki Beach – photo by Tony Tschanz)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Until 6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – go in to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

GREAT SHAKEOUT: Statewide earthquake drill at 10:19 am – even if you don’t participate, it’s a great time to ponder preparedness.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Lumpia World will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

FREE CLASS FOR SMALL-BIZ OWNERS: Productivity Master Class, 5-6 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) – sign up and find out more here.

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP VOLUNTEER HANGOUT: Visit Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) between 5 and 8 pm to meet folks from the Delridge Grocery Co-op and find out how a little of your time can help this volunteer-powered store!

DESIGN REVIEW MEETING CANCELED: The second meeting for 5252 California SW is off – here’s why.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

CIRCLE OF SONGS: Monthly acoustic event at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm meeting, in person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online. Agenda notes:

Report from SW Precinct, Seattle Police Department Discussion, Alki Community Concerns

-Traffic problem on 56th Ave SW

-Paint lines at Constellation Park

-Statue of Liberty bricks

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

