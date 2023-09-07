YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Food Bank donation drive at HomeStreet Bank

As mentioned here last week, this month’s spotlight at HomeStreet Bank-West Seattle (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is shining on the West Seattle Food Bank – and it’s accompanied by a donation drive! You can bring food and/or clothing (for the WSFB Clothesline) to the branch (look for the display shown above) during regular hours, 9 am-5 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 9 am-6 pm Fridays. While you’re there, register for this month’s prize drawing – on September 15th, they’ll draw the winner for one ticket to the Taste of West Seattle.