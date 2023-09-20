YOU CAN HELP: Gatewood Elementary Spirit Fair seeking tween/teen volunteers

Now that school’s back in session, there are many community opportunities to help out by volunteering and/or donating. Tonight the call is from the Gatewood Elementary Spirit Fair Committee, seeking teen/tween volunteers:

Volunteer opportunity for Seattle Public Schools middle and high school students:

Gatewood Elementary is hosting their first Gatewood Spirit Fair on September 28, 2023, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and is looking for volunteers to help run carnival games and hand out free hot dogs. Rain or shine. We will feed you.

Volunteer shifts are: 4:15 – 5:30p; 5:15 – 7p.

Contact: GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com to sign up or for more information

School address: 4320 SW Myrtle Street. Parking in the neighborhood

Public transportation: Rapid Ride C line stop is at Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Myrtle St.