WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Children’s Moonlight Festival shines at Vietnamese Cultural Center

West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center was brightly decorated this afternoon for one of the most festive occasions of fall, Tết Nhi Đồng, the Children’s Moonlight Festival. It drew a sizable crowd of all ages:

While a lion dance and martial-arts demonstration were part of the afternoon, kids’ activities were the centerpiece:

Young participants got to make lanterns for a parade around the center’s North Delridge grounds before the festival wrapped up. Never been to the Cultural Center? In addition to special occasions like this, it’s open most Saturdays for the general public to visit.