WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 possibilities

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Day 2 of the holiday weekend – here’s what’s happening:

ART ON THE CORNER: Gatewood artist Bonnie is again selling her work to benefit local food banks. 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, stop by 39th/Holden.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

DONUTS ON DELRIDGE: 10 am-2 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), Dough Joy Donuts will pop up.

FREE STARCYCLE CLASS: 10:15 am – our calendar listing explains how to register, and has other free-class dates. (4532 42nd SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, second-to-last day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: The weather forecast is iffy so check the hotline after 9 am, 206-684-7796; if it’s open, it’ll be noon-7 pm, second-to-last day of the season. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, rain or shine, second-to-last day of the season for this outdoor salt-water pool, open noon-7 pm. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Last chance this year for a free tour, 1-4 pm, last tour starts at 3:45. (3201 Alki SW)

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: 2-4 pm at Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard), crafts, treats, lion dance, face painting, and a lantern parade.

JEWISH STORY HOUR: 3:30 pm, the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle will present a story hour at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!