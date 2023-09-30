WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 options!

(Squirrel stocking up – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the weekend! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend off to a fast start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEARTBEET’S LAST DAY: Today is scheduled to be the final day of operation for HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café (6032 California SW), 8 am-3 pm.

THE MISSING PIECE TURNS 3: Third-anniversary celebration, with discounts and merch, at café/game lounge The Missing Piece all weekend. Open 9 am-10 pm at 35th/Roxbury.

NEIGHBORHOOD WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S: Again this year, the local caregivers’ support group is hosting a mini-walk in Gatewood at the same time as the fundraising walk downtown. All welcome – meet at 10 am at 39th/Holden.

WEST SEATTLE RUST BUSTER: Cross country racing at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 10 am-3 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY COOKOUTS: Highland Park Corner Store is grilling, 11 am-2 pm on Saturdays through September. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

BENEFIT GAMING TOURNAMENT: Play Mario Kart and Smash Bros. to raise money for Enigma ASD Services, noon-5 pm at Till Dawn (5048 California SW). All ages.

OKTOBERFEST! Second annual Oktoberfest celebration at The Good Society (2701 California SW), noon-9 pm. Featured beers plus the renowned bratwurst plate – details in our calendar listing. All ages.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

RESTAURANT OPENING: First day for Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) planned to start at 4 pm – here’s our story from earlier this week.

LIVE JAZZ: 6-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

AT THE SKYLARK: The monthly drag extravaganza West End Girls happens tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm, $20 at the door.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘MATT & BEN’: Second-to-last show for the season-opening play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

AT KENYON HALL: Nick Droz & Kurt Lindsay, 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has the ticket link and other details. (7904 35th SW)

