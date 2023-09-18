WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more stolen cars, dumped together

Police are at Roxhill Park right now dealing with two more stolen-and-dumped cars.

(WSB photos)

They are a Hyundai and Kia, one stolen while its owner was shopping across the street from the park at Westwood Village QFC – police reached her by phone and were bringing her over to the scene. The now-notorious hotwire-via-cord was visible inside:

The other car belonged to someone in Burien.

Police reported at least one of these cars eluding them earlier today elsewhere in West Seattle. Radio exchanges indicated officers apparently arrived at the park shortly after the occupants got out and bolted into the park. Last we heard, the search hadn’t turned up anything.

P.S. If you have one of the theft-prone Hyundai or Kia models, we confirmed today with acting Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Mark Solomon that free steering-wheel locks ARE available even though the giveaway sessions are over – email him at mark.solomon@seattle.gov to arrange to get one.