WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two guns found after burglary-attempt arrest

We asked SPD today for followup information on a burglary-attempt arrest at 24th/Henderson last night, with officers reporting they found two guns on and near the suspect. They’ve added the incident to SPD Blotter. Police say they were called around 7:45 pm by a resident in the 9200 block of 22nd SW reporting “a man was trying to pry open the front door of his home with an unknown object. The caller yelled at the man to stop, but the (would-be burglar) didn’t flee until he heard the approaching police sirens.” Officers found a 20-year-old suspect nearby; he tried to run, throwing a gun out of his pocket. They caught him and found another gun in his pants. The SPD Blotter post included these images of the two handguns, and ammunition.

The suspect was booked into King Count Jail.