WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two guns found after burglary-attempt arrest

September 28, 2023 3:24 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Crime

We asked SPD today for followup information on a burglary-attempt arrest at 24th/Henderson last night, with officers reporting they found two guns on and near the suspect. They’ve added the incident to SPD Blotter. Police say they were called around 7:45 pm by a resident in the 9200 block of 22nd SW reporting “a man was trying to pry open the front door of his home with an unknown object. The caller yelled at the man to stop, but the (would-be burglar) didn’t flee until he heard the approaching police sirens.” Officers found a 20-year-old suspect nearby; he tried to run, throwing a gun out of his pocket. They caught him and found another gun in his pants. The SPD Blotter post included these images of the two handguns, and ammunition.

The suspect was booked into King Count Jail.

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two guns found after burglary-attempt arrest"

  • bolo September 28, 2023 (3:38 pm)
    Just guessing that walking around with two handguns and 50 bullets is not strictly an issue of self defense.

    • Brandon September 28, 2023 (5:11 pm)
      Throwing a gun out of his pocket would imply it probably wasn’t his or legal either.

    • WSgunowner September 28, 2023 (5:44 pm)
      A compact 9mm with extended mags is like having a Rav-4 with oversized off-road tires. Its trying to look cool, but just comes off dumb.

  • Mark September 28, 2023 (3:42 pm)
    Sounds like a fast response time by SPD. Scary the criminal did not stop once realizing there was someone in the house. Upon entering, which thankfully did not happen, there would obviously be a confrontation, which the criminal was prepared for as he had 2 guns. 

  • Jay September 28, 2023 (4:00 pm)
    Fun fact, these extended mags are made by Glock and you can buy them on the internet for $30. Left one holds 24, right 33. (Gun shops can’t sell them, but private sales are legal.) The main use for these is to spray and pray, primarily during drive-bys and street confrontations such as what went down outside the Boren STEM school. Dude is definitely involved in organized crime. We need gun control.

    • WSRez September 28, 2023 (5:48 pm)
      You can’t have them shipped to WA. Our state is a 10-round max capacity state. Gun control in action.

    • Mike September 28, 2023 (5:58 pm)
      “private sales are legal”Only if selling to someone outside of Washington State and not in a state that also has capacity limits beyond what the magazine holds.  However, that was also found unconstitutional in California last week, so that’s another ruling that’s about to be moved to the U.S. supreme court soon.

  • Pat September 28, 2023 (4:05 pm)
    What is even more concerning is that the pictures appear to show that each of the handguns had a round chambered (ready to fire).  It will be interesting to see what kind of criminal history this guy has and if he was  already out on Own Recognizance or minimal bail at the time of this arrest.  Thanks WSB, and please continue to follow this.

    • Alki resident September 28, 2023 (4:24 pm)
      I always have one in the chamber ready . There’s nothing unusual about that at all. 

    • Jay September 28, 2023 (8:04 pm)
      The really paranoid people who conceal carry and imagine themselves gunslingers always have a round in the chamber and the safety off. Usually in a holster that covers the trigger. But their paranoia outweighs other people’s safety.

  • ARPigeonPoint September 28, 2023 (5:03 pm)
    The police calling it a “burglary attempt” is awfully charitable seeing as how the perpetrator carried on knowing full well the residence was inhabited. 

  • Hotcoffee September 28, 2023 (5:11 pm)
    I really don’t understand how 22 cartridges fit into that shorter mag on the left. Agree with Pat – throwing a gun with one in the pipe is scary. 

    • WSRez September 28, 2023 (5:50 pm)
      The one on the left is a .380 and the one on the right is a 9mm. 

      • Hotcoffee September 28, 2023 (8:12 pm)
        I meant the mag on the left of the 9mm picture, with the twenty two cartridges lined up like they were in it. 

  • Marcus September 28, 2023 (5:37 pm)
    Thank you SPD. Great response.  Thank you!

