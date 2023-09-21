West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

59℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue and white Yamaha motorcycle, dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe

September 21, 2023 12:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

12:01 PM: Sent by Patrick:

My motorcycle was stolen this morning (9/21) at about 6:30 am from West Seattle at 50th SW and Edmunds. It is a blue and white Yamaha TTR 230, model year 2006. There is a custom headlight on the bike.

I’ve reported to Seattle Police and have a case number 23-274030. Plate number: 1J2831.

I’ve attached a picture of the bike and a picture of the truck that stole it, captured from a Ring doorbell.

12:24 PM: And just in, a stolen-car report from Tim:

Our 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, dark blue, was stolen from in front of our home on Morgan Street in High Point last night between Midnight and 7 AM. License Plate: AZM6424. Police Incident #23-273979. This is an older photo – the damage to the front fender being recorded here was repaired and the car was recently washed, showing off its dark blue.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue and white Yamaha motorcycle, dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.