WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue and white Yamaha motorcycle, dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe

12:01 PM: Sent by Patrick:
My motorcycle was stolen this morning (9/21) at about 6:30 am from West Seattle at 50th SW and Edmunds. It is a blue and white Yamaha TTR 230, model year 2006. There is a custom headlight on the bike.
I’ve reported to Seattle Police and have a case number 23-274030. Plate number: 1J2831.
I’ve attached a picture of the bike and a picture of the truck that stole it, captured from a Ring doorbell.
12:24 PM: And just in, a stolen-car report from Tim:
Our 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, dark blue, was stolen from in front of our home on Morgan Street in High Point last night between Midnight and 7 AM. License Plate: AZM6424. Police Incident #23-273979. This is an older photo – the damage to the front fender being recorded here was repaired and the car was recently washed, showing off its dark blue.
