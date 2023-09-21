WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue and white Yamaha motorcycle, dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe

12:01 PM: Sent by Patrick:

My motorcycle was stolen this morning (9/21) at about 6:30 am from West Seattle at 50th SW and Edmunds. It is a blue and white Yamaha TTR 230, model year 2006. There is a custom headlight on the bike.

I’ve reported to Seattle Police and have a case number 23-274030. Plate number: 1J2831.

I’ve attached a picture of the bike and a picture of the truck that stole it, captured from a Ring doorbell.