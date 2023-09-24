WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowler; stolen package, mail found

Two reader reports today:

MAILBOX PROWLER: Sent by Kevin:

This happened at 4:40 AM this morning, I live (in the 3800 block of) 34th Ave. SW. It looks like she sees the camera, and puts the hoodie over her head before she reaches in to see if there’s any mail. It also looks like she has other packages from pick-ups earlier. Looks like there’s someone in the background across the street, like a partner. I’m waiting on my Amazon order for my new locked mailbox.