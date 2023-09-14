WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Lincoln Park troll sculpture vandalized; car windows smashed in school lot

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

TROLL VANDALIZED: Thanks for the tips, and to Tom Trulin< for the photo. 20 days after the completion of Bruun Idun the troll sculpture in Lincoln Park, someone has vandalized her with spray paint. Per our policy, we are not showing it in its entirety; basically it’s black spray paint in an outline of shorts. The sculpture was privately funded, built with the help of local volunteers as well as artist Thomas Dambo and his crew, but it’s on Seattle Parks land, so we asked about their vandalism-response plan for the troll, and just got this response: “We’ll be cleaning off graffiti today. And we plan to address any [other] vandalism as it comes.”

CARS VANDALIZED IN SCHOOL LOT: Reported by Erin: