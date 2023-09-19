WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fake-crash carjacking attempts

3:24 PM: A trend that police warned about earlier this month has suddenly shown up in West Seattle today. Right now police are investigating two reported carjacking attempts involving the would-be carjackers rear-ending (or otherwise bumping) someone, and then trying to carjack the unsuspected victim. One attempt is reported to have happened at Spokane/Harbor, one at Harbor/California. Both are reported to have involved a white Lexus LS 450 sedan with three or four people inside described only as male and black or Hispanic, at least one with a gun. If you have any tips, call 911.

3:33 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is expected to join the search, so if you see/hear it, that’s why. One victim said the armed would-be carjacker was in a tan sweatsuit and had a light streak in his hair .