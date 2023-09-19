West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fake-crash carjacking attempts

September 19, 2023 3:24 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
3:24 PM: A trend that police warned about earlier this month has suddenly shown up in West Seattle today. Right now police are investigating two reported carjacking attempts involving the would-be carjackers rear-ending (or otherwise bumping) someone, and then trying to carjack the unsuspected victim. One attempt is reported to have happened at Spokane/Harbor, one at Harbor/California. Both are reported to have involved a white Lexus LS 450 sedan with three or four people inside described only as male and black or Hispanic, at least one with a gun. If you have any tips, call 911.

3:33 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is expected to join the search, so if you see/hear it, that’s why. One victim said the armed would-be carjacker was in a tan sweatsuit and had a light streak in his hair .

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fake-crash carjacking attempts"

  • Brooke September 19, 2023 (3:37 pm)
    Thank you for the heads up. I’d seen stories about this on Social Media, but didn’t know it was happening here now. Frightening.

  • Midi September 19, 2023 (4:00 pm)
    This is terrifying. With the increase of this trend – is there any advice for someone who gets in a minor accident? I’m sure my insurance company wouldn’t be happy if I just drive off without getting the info of the person who hit me, but what should we do?

    • sam-c September 19, 2023 (4:12 pm)
      From another local news source that reported on this trend over the weekend: “He added if someone feels uneasy about a collision, they should go to a well-lit area.“Go to a well-lit area maybe somewhere they know there might be cameras out. If they’re feeling at all unease they can call 911 and have an officer respond or they can start driving to the police station and we can help facilitate an information exchange if they’re worried about it at all,” Tarantino said.”

  • Rhonda September 19, 2023 (4:08 pm)
    If someone gently or moderately rear-ends your vehicle and it’s not a real crash (severe, loud skidding, breaking glass) do NOT exit the vehicle. Drive away as fast as possible  and try to get a quick glance of the vehicle type and color and the driver in your mirrors. Call 911 while still moving and/or try to get to the Southwest SPD precinct or flag-down an SPD unit. There’s often an SPD SUV at Westwood Village these days and near Don Armeni Park. Even if you see a solitary young woman in the car that hits you there could be an accomplice vehicle full of men.

  • Lyn September 19, 2023 (4:10 pm)
    WSB yall are so quick with it-  hear it, check the blog and you already have an answer up. Thanks for always being so on top of our news. 

  • D-Mom September 19, 2023 (4:12 pm)
    I’m curious as to how these people averted the crime. I’d appreciate some tips in how to stay safe. 

  • wsres September 19, 2023 (4:12 pm)
    So if I get bumped into by a car, what am I supposed to do? Just keep driving? We need to vote people in that will be tough on crimes like this. It’s ridiculous.

  • Pigeon Point September 19, 2023 (4:16 pm)
    This is really terrifying. 

