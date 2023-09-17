WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; stolen, crashed, dumped Hyundai

Two reports this morning:

ANOTHER BUSINESS BURGLARY: Amber at The Birdhouse in Upper Fauntleroy reports they were hit by a burglar overnight – here’s what she sent:

I have attached pictures of the person who entered our building and stole our safe and till money. The break-in happened around 1:00 am. The police came after (the) Macrina driver found the crime scene about 5:30 am.

They’re still looking through security video for any other images of note, including whether there was a getaway car. The police incident # is 23-269772.

ANOTHER CRASHED, DUMPED HYUNDAI: A reader sent this photo of the car, found crashed/abandoned at Riverview Playfield:

Police-radio traffic indicates an officer just checked it out and verified it was stolen.