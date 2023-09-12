WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral 7-11 robbed

Thanks for the tips about police and crime tape at the Admiral Way 7-11. An armed robbery is under investigation. An officer there told us it happened around 5:30 am and that $250 was taken by three robbers. Archived police-radio audio yields a few more details: It was reported about half an hour after it happened. The robbers are described as male, two Black, one white, all in pulled-up gray hoodies, with masks and blue gloves, one in gray sweat pants, two in black sweat pants, one with a silver semi-automatic handgun. Security video showed they got away in a gray four-door Hyundai sedan.