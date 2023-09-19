WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more robberies. Plus, car theft and package notes

More Crime Watch reports before the night’s out:

THREE MORE ROBBERIES: We don’t have a ton of details on these – the radio transmissions are spottier than usual tonight. Here’s what we have: A street robbery was reported around 8:30 pm in the 4400 block of 44th SW – not certain whether that is where it happened, or that’s what their victim reported it from. This reader photo shows part of the police response:

A white vehicle (not the one in the photo) was reported associated with the robber(s), possibly a RAV-4. Items taken were reported to have included a phone. … Then just before 10 pm, an armed robbery was reported at the 35th/Avalon 7-11. One robber, described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet, in a blue hoodie and black ski mask, got away on foot. If you have any information, that robbery’s SPD incident # is 23-271572; the 44th case is 23-271510.

Then as we were writing this, around 11:50 pm, word came in of a “purse snatch” in the 4500 block of California, with a “silver car” possibly involved. We’ll add anything more we hear. Meantime, three other reports, all via email:

ANOTHER WESTWOOD CAR THEFT: From Stacey:

At 5:45 pm tonight, my husband witnessed three teens, get off the bus on SW Barton, head to the Target parking lot, and steal the ehite Hyundai on the picture below. He tried to video it, but had trouble due to a truck in the way. The police incident report is 23-271416. The police sent someone to check out the area.

Finally, two package-related notes:

FOUND ON THE STAIRS: Chris found these on the Spokane Street Stairs:

He said they were “all Amazon” and he planned to take them to Alki Mail and Dispatch, so if you’re missing an Amazon package, you might check there tomorrow.

PACKAGE THEFT: A different Chris reports:

We had a package theft on September 11 but just discovered it today. We live in the Endolyne area near the ferry dock. We scanned our security camera and have photos of the gray car and the thief.

This clip shows the entire theft.