WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more robberies. Plus, car theft and package notes

September 19, 2023 12:06 am
More Crime Watch reports before the night’s out:

THREE MORE ROBBERIES: We don’t have a ton of details on these – the radio transmissions are spottier than usual tonight. Here’s what we have: A street robbery was reported around 8:30 pm in the 4400 block of 44th SW – not certain whether that is where it happened, or that’s what their victim reported it from. This reader photo shows part of the police response:

A white vehicle (not the one in the photo) was reported associated with the robber(s), possibly a RAV-4. Items taken were reported to have included a phone. … Then just before 10 pm, an armed robbery was reported at the 35th/Avalon 7-11. One robber, described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5’10” to 6 feet, in a blue hoodie and black ski mask, got away on foot. If you have any information, that robbery’s SPD incident # is 23-271572; the 44th case is 23-271510.

Then as we were writing this, around 11:50 pm, word came in of a “purse snatch” in the 4500 block of California, with a “silver car” possibly involved. We’ll add anything more we hear. Meantime, three other reports, all via email:

ANOTHER WESTWOOD CAR THEFT: From Stacey:

At 5:45 pm tonight, my husband witnessed three teens, get off the bus on SW Barton, head to the Target parking lot, and steal the ehite Hyundai on the picture below.

He tried to video it, but had trouble due to a truck in the way. The police incident report is 23-271416. The police sent someone to check out the area.

Finally, two package-related notes:

FOUND ON THE STAIRS: Chris found these on the Spokane Street Stairs:

He said they were “all Amazon” and he planned to take them to Alki Mail and Dispatch, so if you’re missing an Amazon package, you might check there tomorrow.

PACKAGE THEFT: A different Chris reports:

We had a package theft on September 11 but just discovered it today. We live in the Endolyne area near the ferry dock. We scanned our security camera and have photos of the gray car and the thief.

This clip shows the entire theft.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more robberies. Plus, car theft and package notes"

  • Brandon September 19, 2023 (12:32 am)
    So, if I were a cop and allowed to do all this… based on that witness account, Id contact metro, ask if they have on board cameras, figure out which busses stopped outside westwood at 5:45, ask for them to pull the film for 3 teens that match this witness account.  Retrace the route to where they got on to narrow the search potentially validating another witness account suspecting the highpoint neighborhood. And if things start making sense, post pictures if within the law (Can you do that for minors?). Seriously asking if this is a possible route.

    • WSB September 19, 2023 (1:09 am)
      They DO contact Metro. In fact, in robbery #2 tonight, there was a possible suspect aboard a bus in The Junction. They brought him out, brought the clerk/witness to the scene, but he said it was the wrong guy. And yes, they canvass for cameras in a variety of circumstances.

  • Plf September 19, 2023 (12:39 am)
    It feels like events are escalating both in numbers and the brashness of eventsI don’t frighten easily but this feels totally out of control 

    • Benjamin September 19, 2023 (1:15 am)
      Well, we’re down literally hundreds of deployable officers right? Every criminal in this city knows that, and it’s basically a free for all.The technology companies aren’t going anywhere, so the property market up here will continue to boom. People will keep moving up here for the high wages and economic opportunities, and the crime, homelessness and drug abuse will continue to escalate in the background. The ugly truth is until there’s enough deployable officers to actually enforce the law this is going to continue to be our reality more or less. It’s sad.

  • Benjamin September 19, 2023 (1:03 am)
    Wow. That’s really all I can say at this point.

