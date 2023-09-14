West Seattle Art Walk, with music, and much more for your Thursday

The monthly West Seattle Art Walk, featuring two Art of Music mini-concerts, tops the Thursday list. Here’s the venue map/list for this month:

To see which artists are featured, and who’s having receptions, go here. Hours vary by venue but generally start as early as 5 pm and continue as late as 9 pm. … As noted in our story last night, new Art Walk director Mia Manzulli and outgoing coordinator Reeve Washburn will be at Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW) 5-8 pm for a meet-and-greet … The Art of Music features Trevor Ras at Welcome Road Winery (California/Charlestown) and Guitar Gil at CAPERS, both performing 6-7:45 pm – details here.

Here’s what else is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HISPANIC PRIDE MONTH: Observe it with a special presentation, “The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts,” featuring West Seattle artist and gallery owner Jake Prendez at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am. Free admission.

DROP-IN ASSISTANCE: Neighborhood House has resources to help with a variety of things – noon-1:30 pm today, drop in to talk about utilities. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SOCCER: One high-school girls’ soccer home game today, at 4 pm – West Seattle HS hosts Lincoln at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Impeckable Chicken will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

EXTRA WATER TAXI RUNS: If you’re going to see Beyoncé at Lumen Field – travel by water!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents Richard Middleton-Kaplan talking online about human-rights activism, 6 pm. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

OPEN MIC: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all genres welcome.

‘MATT & BEN’: Week 2 begins at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

Look ahead any time with our calendar!