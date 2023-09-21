WEEKEND PREVIEW: Recycle Roundup on Saturday

(WSB photo from April Recycle Roundup)

One of this weekend’s biggest events is a little over 36 hours away – Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup. It’s happening 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, a chance to drop off dozens of types of recyclable objects free. The list of what Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t accept is here. During the previous Recycle Roundup on Earth Day (April 22nd), 450 people brought in 14+ tons of recyclables! Organizers have just one request – don’t wait until the last hour if you can possibly avoid it, get there earlier; there’s plenty of capacity!