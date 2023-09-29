WEEKEND PREVIEW: Doll Parts Collective’s Fashion Walk & Designer Showcase on Sunday

Get your style on for fall with Doll Parts Collective‘s Sunday event – here’s the announcement, in case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

Join Doll Parts this Sunday, October 1st for our first annual Designer Showcase!

Starting at 11:00 AM, there will be a pop-up vendor market at our storefront (4832 California Ave SW). The event will kick off with a fashion walk – if you’d like to catch the runway looks, meet us at the shop at 11 (or.. you might want to make your way to the West Seattle Farmers Market around that time).

The fashion walk will culminate at the shop around 11:30 with a performance by local drag queen Jolene Granby, followed by live music spun by DJ NotSoGood, personal cakes from Lovely & Dapper Desserts, coffee from Till Dawn, and a FREE table sponsored by Freeya!

Featured local vendors include: Batch Life, Chub Rub Clothing, Playdate Vintage, So Fun, and Soft Stella! Festivities will continue until 6:00 pm, with clothing & accessories available from all of our designers, and of course the best selection of vintage in town!