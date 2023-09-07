TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 7th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:35 am; sunset will be at 7:37 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Remember that all schools have reopened.

ROAD WORK AHEAD

If you missed the announcement Wednesday, this weekend and next will bring pavement work on eastbound SW Alaska between 44th and California.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the 2-boat schedule. Check Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

Metro – Regular schedule; one last reminder that the September “service change” happened last weekend – in West Seattle, Route 55 was suspended, and Routes 50 and 22 have changes.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

