TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 15th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise today is at 6:46 am; sunset, 7:21 pm.

(Thursday’s sunset, photographed by Brooke Gosztola)

WEEKEND ALERTS

–Junction paving: The work that started last weekend on eastbound SW Alaska between 44th and California continues this weekend. Here’s the alert:

 SDOT will replace several damaged concrete panels at this location.

o Work will occur Sat. and Sun. 8 am – 6 pm. Parking restrictions & lane closures will be in place 8 am Sat. – 7 am Mon. to allow the concrete to cure.

 The two eastbound lanes of this block will be closed from 8 am Sat. Sept. 16th to 7 am Mon. Sept. 18th .

o The westbound lanes of this block will remain open at all times.

 Parking will be restricted from 8 am Sat. Sept. 16th to 7 am Mon. Sept. 18th .

o “No Parking” signs will be placed on the west side of California Ave SW

from the intersection of SW Alaska St to ArtsWest.

o “No Parking” signs will be placed on 44th Ave SW between SW Oregon St and SW Alaska St.

 Sidewalks will remain open at all times.

–Orca Half: This half-marathon from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni starts at 7:30 am Saturday. No road closures.

–Fiestas Patrias parade: Parts of major South Park streets South Cloverdale and 14th Avenue South will be blocked for this parade 11 am-12:30 pm Saturday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!