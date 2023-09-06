TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Wednesday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 6th, the biggest back-to-school day on the calendar.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Becoming sunny, high near 70. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:34 am; sunset will be at 7:39 pm.

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by John Skerratt)

BACK TO SCHOOL

Schools that haven’t started classes yet start them today – be extra watchful on the streets, sidewalks, and paths:

Seattle Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

Highline Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

West Seattle Montessori

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the 2-boat schedule. Check Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

Metro – regular schedule; it’s the second weekday since the September “service change” – in West Seattle, Route 55 was suspended, and Routes 50 and 22 have changes.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter/X feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!