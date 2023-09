12:02 PM: Thanks to Jason Enevoldsen for the photo and tip. A tree has toppled onto 48th SW, uphill from Lowman Beach. This has happened multiple times before on that stretch of tree-lined street. SDOT was being dispatched last we heard so it might not be blocked for long.

1:47 PM: Thanks to Deb Barker for the photo – as of a little while ago, the work continued.