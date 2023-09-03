UPDATE: Crash on Harbor Avenue

(Added: Reader photo)

11:39 PM: Police have told dispatch that a crash in the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue SW is blocking the road in both directions. No serious injuries reported but police say the three people in one of the cars fled the scene on foot. Officers are calling for two tow trucks as well as SDOT cleanup for a fluid spill and debris on the road.

12:26 AM: Police just told dispatch that the road has reopened. No further word on the occupants who fled the scene from one car, nor on whether the car was stolen.