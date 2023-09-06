UPDATE: Gas-leak response on Delridge Way

9:57 AM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire has responded to a natural-gas leak in the 5200 block of Delridge Way SW, and that has the southbound side of the street closed between Brandon and Puget. Updates to come.

10 AM: According to SFD radio communication, this happened because of a sewer-line repair.

10:06 AM: SFD describes this as a “minor leak,” because of a “nicked” line. They’ve been checking the air in neighboring houses for safety’s sake.

10:38 AM: SFD reports that Puget Sound Energy has “secured the leak,” so its units will be leaving, which means the road should be reopening.