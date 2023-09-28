Taste of West Seattle, WS Transportation Coalition meeting, AI ‘civic conversation,’ more for your Thursday

(WSB photo – seen in Upper Fauntleroy)

Here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll see even more):

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Mexicuban will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

CIVIC CONVERSATION ABOUT AI: Another chance to chat about AI in a conversation convened by James Boutin, 5-7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: This benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank is back to its original format – multiple food and beverage purveyors offering tastes at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), 5:30 pm VIP entry, 6 pm general admission. UPDATE: Yes, some tickets are available at the door, $75 general admission.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: Meets online and in-person at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) at 6:30 pm.

1) Jonathan Lewis, SDOT will be presenting on the Seattle Transportation Plan, which SDOT is currently conducting outreach for and seeking public comment.on. 2) Both of the D1 City Council candidates have been invited to attend to learn more about the city’s transportation planning, and what their future constituents top concerns are. We will have a casual conversation with each of them about their priorities for transportation in our district. 3) We will also discuss Sound Transit’s plans for outreach to our community about light rail probably next month and thoughts about the local group pushing to “Rethink the Link.” Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/82137643056?pwd=cHpBY09ja1NkUHJIMERUNVpXbFpUZz09 Meeting ID: 821 3764 3056

Passcode: WSTC

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

‘MATT & BEN’: Final week begins at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

We publish these daily lists as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by visiting our calendar!