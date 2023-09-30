SURVEYS: Two city departments have questions for you

If you’re looking for something to do online, besides read, here are two city surveys open right now, both offering a chance at incentives:

SEATTLE STREET SMARTS: SDOT is currently advertising this short survey on WSB. It’s mostly a test of when and where to stop for people crossing the street. Go here to answer it.

WASTE PREVENTION: Seattle Public Utilities is trying to figure out what would get us all to a future where nothing – or at least, very little – is thrown away. This survey asks you what you’re doing now and what would be needed to get you to do more. Go here to find the link (and get more context).