Surveys and pumpkins @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Two toplines from this week’s monthly meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association: The organization is getting ready to launch its periodic community survey. Homes and businesses in the “greater Fauntleroy area” will get postcards inviting them to answer the survey online. Questions will include opinions of the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement (as reported here last month, the timeline for that project has now moved back) and assessment of community awareness of FCA projects and events. … Speaking of which, one update: FCA’s annual community pumpkin hunt is set for October 21st, 1-3 pm. About 200 pumpkins will be hidden in the general Endolyne business district area, and some gifts will be up for grabs, including a glass pumpkin from Avalon Glassworks. … The FCA board meets second Tuesdays most months, 7 pm, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse; watch fauntleroy.net for updates between meetings.